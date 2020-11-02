COVID-19 live Updates:- Coronavirus cases see a sudden fall today

Covid confirmed 4138 cases in the state today. Today, 21 people have died due to the disease. Of the infected, 3,599 were diagnosed with the disease through contact. Of these, 438 have no known source of disease. The 47 people who have been diagnosed with the disease are health workers. 33345 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,93,221 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,71,744 are under home / institutional quarantine and 21,477 in hospitals. A total of 2437 people were admitted to the hospital today. During the last 24 hours, 33,345 samples were tested. A total of 47,28,404 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay. Despite the spread of the disease, the mortality rate is 0.34 percent. The national average is 1.49. About 94% of the deaths so far are from other diseases. Mortality was low because of the ability to prepare and implement the necessary treatment. The recovery rate has also increased. Kovid contacted Reddy’s Pharmacy to try the vaccine. But they have not yet started the trial in India, the CM said.