COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases rises back to nearly 7000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed for 6862 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 856, Ernakulam 850, Kozhikode 842, Alappuzha 760, Thiruvananthapuram 654, Kollam 583, Kottayam 507, Malappuram 467, Palakkad 431, Kannur 335, Pathanamthitta 245, Kasargod 147, Wayanad 118 and Idukki 67. Today, 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Kovid.

107 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5899 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 783 is not clear. Thrissur 832, Ernakulam 575, Kozhikode 814, Alappuzha 754, Thiruvananthapuram 467, Kollam 574, Kottayam 507, Malappuram 440, Palakkad 221, Kannur 225, Pathanamthitta 168, Kasargod 141, Wayanad 109 and Idukki 42 were affected by the disease. The test results of 8802 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. There are currently 2,96,614 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,75,844 are under home / institutional quarantine and 20,770 in hospitals. A total of 2289 people were admitted to the hospital today.