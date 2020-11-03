IPL 2020: Updated points table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap list

In Cricket, the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League is progressing in UAE. 55 matches had been played in the IPL 2020. The list of team selected for play-off has been almost clear now.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore has secured their berths in the playoff. Delhi Capitals will now play table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 while RCB will face either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Orange Cap Holder:

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul tops the list in IPL 2020 Orange Cap tally. He has scored 670 runs in 14 matches. Rahul is followed by Delhi Capitals veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is at the second slot with 525 in 14 matches.

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal is in the third spot with 472 runs in 14 matches. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is at the fourth position with 460 runs in 14 games. Faf du Plessis of CSK is at the fifth position with 449 runs in 13 matches.

Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals is at the top in IPL Purple Cap 2020. Rabada has now 25 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.80. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 23 wickets in 13 games. Jofra Archer is at the third position with 20 wickets in 14 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Both have 20 wickets under against their names in 13 matches.