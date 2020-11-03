State government extends lockdown: Issues new guidelines

The state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The statewide lockdown was extended till November 30.

West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown. The state government has also issued new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines issued, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open. These can operate with 50% capacity .But the schools and colleges will remain closed. The swimming pools except training of sports will remain closed.

Social, political, academic and cultural functions will be allowed outside the containment zones. In closed spaces, 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons while in open spaces, the assembly size may be fixed keeping the size of the ground/space in view.