COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases in 8000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Corona has been confirmed for 8516 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 1197, Thrissur 1114, Kozhikode 951, Kollam 937, Malappuram 784, Alappuzha 765, Thiruvananthapuram 651, Kottayam 571, Palakkad 453, Kannur 370, Idukki 204, Pathanamthitta 186, Kasaragod 182 and Wayanad 151 districts were affected today. Today, 97 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7473 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 879 is not clear. Ernakulam 936, Thrissur 1095, Kozhikode 908, Kollam 925, Malappuram 703, Alappuzha 726, Thiruvananthapuram 481, Kottayam 564, Palakkad 235, Kannur 295, Idukki 176, Pathanamthitta 126, Kasaragod 171 and Wayanad 132 were affected by the disease.

The test results of 8206 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 881, Kollam 769, Pathanamthitta 286, Alappuzha 672, Kottayam 470, Idukki 90, Ernakulam 1078, Thrissur 936, Palakkad 583, Malappuram 655, Kozhikode 1015, Wayanad 87, Kannur 515 and Kasaragod 169 tested negative today. With this, 84,995 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 3,72,951 people have so far been freed from the corona.