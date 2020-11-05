Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 80,000 in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has update the coronavirus situation in the country. 261 new coronavirus cases along with 249 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 86 expatriate workers, 171 contacts of active cases, and 4 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Bahrain has reached at 82,624. The total number of recoveries climbed to 79,929. The death toll stands at 327. The recovery rate in Bahrain has reached at 96.7%. The fatality rate has reached at 0.4%.

On November 4, 11552 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain.

There are currently 18 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 66 cases receiving treatment. 2,350 cases are stable out of a total of 2,368 active cases.