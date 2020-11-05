New rules to enter Abu Dhabi announced

New rules to enter Abu Dhabi has been announced . Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced the new updated rules and regulations to enter Abu Dhabi. The new rules will come to effect from November 8.

As per the new rules, residents and visitors who will stay for four or more consecutive days, must take a coronavirus PCR test on the 4th day of entry. And visitors who stay for eight or more consecutive days, another PCR test must be done on the 8th day.

Entry to Abu Dhabi must be within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. The current PCR test on Day 6 will not be required for entries from November 8.