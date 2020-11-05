‘We will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that BJP will form the next government in the state with two-thirds majority. Amit Shah who is on a two-day tour in West Bengal has said this at Bankura.

“Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. We are confident of bringing change in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The death knell of Mamata Banerjee’s regime has rung. We will form the next government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority,” said Amit Shah.

“The kind of acceptance I see among the people towards the BJP, change is going to happen in Bengal. I can see the downfall of Mamata Banerjee We will turn West Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’ under the leadership of Narendra Modi”, Shah added.

Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family.@BJP4India will always remain indebted to our karyakartas who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/feOTJVbwhi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

“Mamata Banerjee is blocking all the central government schemes meant for the poor. She has blocked funds for farmers. She has blocked Ayushman Bharat for poor people. There are nearly 80 central government schemes which were blocked by Mamata Banerjee. I would like to tell her that if she thinks she can stop the BJP by blocking the central schemes, she is mistaken. We are certainly going to form the government in Bengal in 2021 with a two-third majority”, said the home minister.