’80 Trump ballots’ set on fire: Trumps son shares video….

Washington: Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son, shared a video on Twitter that showed an anonymous man burning 80 ballots cast for his father.

The footage shows a man pouring a flammable liquid into a bag of what he claims are 80 paper ballots “all for President Trump” and setting them on fire. The pieces of paper show races in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but are clearly sample ballots and not real votes, city officials told.

Eric Trump, taking his father’s lead, has aggressively spread disinformation about the election, baselessly claiming that Democrats are attempting to “steal” and “rig” the election. On Wednesday, he traveled to Pennsylvania with other members of the president’s inner circle and falsely claimed his father had won the state, even though it continued to count hundreds of thousands of ballots.

The Trump campaign has sued to halt vote counting in Pennsylvania — a must-win battleground state for the president — as election officials continue to tabulate legally cast mail-in ballots.