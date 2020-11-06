Copenhagen: The coronavirus is again genetically modified into the most deadly virus The coronavirus has evolved in Denmark. Denmark has decided to massacre minks following the discovery of the presence of a genetically modified coronavirus. Denmark kills about 17 million mink. The decision follows the discovery that the virus is transmitted from minks to humans. Danish Prime Minister Matteo Frederickson has expressed concern that health experts are concerned that the second phase of corona outbreaks could adversely affect the effectiveness of corona vaccines. Denmark is the largest exporter of mink in Europe. Professor Caremolback, a vaccine expert and director of the Danish State Serum Institute, said the vaccines currently being tested could not fight the new virus and would take a long time to find a new vaccine. He also pointed out that the preventive measures taken so far may be ineffective.