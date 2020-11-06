COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases in 7000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Corona has been confirmed for 7002 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 951, Kozhikode 763, Malappuram 761, Ernakulam 673, Kollam 671, Alappuzha 643, Thiruvananthapuram 617, Palakkad 464, Kottayam 461, Kannur 354, Pathanamthitta 183, Wayanad 167, Idukki 157 and Kasaragod 137. Today, 98 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 6192 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 646 is not clear. Thrissur 940, Kozhikode 735, Malappuram 716, Ernakulam 488, Kollam 662, Alappuzha 633, Thiruvananthapuram 463, Palakkad 315, Kottayam 451, Kannur 259, Pathanamthitta 119, Wayanad 161, Idukki 119 and Kasaragod 131 were affected by the disease. There are currently 3,07,828 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,86,680 are under home / institutional quarantine and 21,148 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 2669 people were admitted to the hospital today.