‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin slams 68 million ‘un-American’ voters for backing ‘racist, homophobic’ Donald Trump…

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called 68 million Americans who voted for President Trump as “selfish” because they voted for someone who she says is racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

As of yesterday afternoon, the 2020 presidential election remains deadlocked and Hostin is astonished the race is so tight considering the “botched job” that Trump did during his first term. She also quoted “For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of 250,000 American deaths.”

Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’ She even showed courage to call those who voted for Trump as ‘selfish’ and ‘dishearting’ act.

She finished her speech by saying “I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency,” “And that, I think, is despicable. It is un-American.”