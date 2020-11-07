COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remains in 7000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7201 people in Kerala today. Shailaja teacher informed. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1042, Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864, Thiruvananthapuram 719, Alappuzha 696, Malappuram 642, Kollam 574, Kottayam 500, Palakkad 465, Kannur 266, Pathanamthitta 147, Wayanad 113, Idukki 108 and Kasaragod 94.

Today, 28 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Kovid-19. 96 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 6316 people were infected through contact. Contact source for 728 is not clear.