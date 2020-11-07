Gulf country curbs arrivals from 3 countries including India

A gulf country has decided to curb passengers coming from three countries including India. The country has decided to curb travellers coming from India, Brazil and Argentina.

Saudi Arabia has announced this decision. As per the Saudi government, the passengers from India, Brazil and Argentina arriving in Saudi Arabia must have stayed for at least 14 days at a third destination. Arrivals from the three countries are not allowed to enter the kingdom unless they have spent at least 14 days beforehand outside those countries.

“The passenger must also have a result of the PCR [coronavirus-detecting] test and be among the categories allowed to travel to the kingdom”, said an official notification by the Saudi Arabian government.