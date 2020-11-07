‘Pani Puri’ vendor seen using toilet water….See pics!!!

Mumbai: A street vendor selling ‘pani puri’ in Kolhapur was caught on camera mixing toilet water.

The cart named ‘Mumbai ke Special Pani Puri wala’ is a popular spot for people who like to eat ‘pani puri. The food cart is usually found near Kolhapur’s Rankala lake. The place would always attaract lots of crowds with people queing up to eat the ‘tasty’ food served.

But when people came to know about the video where he is seen filing a can with toilet water and then mixing it in ‘pani puri’ water they flew into a rage and damaged his cart. They threw everything on the road and even destroyed the food cart. Even as people like to eat street food they should be careful where the buy their food from.