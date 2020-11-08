Atlanta police charged suspect in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper

A Savannah man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta on Friday morning. King Von, 26, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was shot around 3:20 a.m. During an argument between two groups of men that “escalated to gunfire,” according to a statement provided by Officer Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Department. Bennett was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to death.

The incident took place outside Monaco Hookah Lounge, where two off-duty officers who were in uniform and working an extra job at the lounge, along with an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the arguing groups. Shots were fired, police said. Many now believe that the shooter in question is clear after the account that shared the video identified him as T. Black, an alleged affiliate of rapper Quando Bando with whom King Von has reportedly had an ongoing rivalry.