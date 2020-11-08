COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5440 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 644, Thrissur 641, Kozhikode 575, Malappuram 540, Kollam 488, Alappuzha 479, Thiruvananthapuram 421, Kottayam 406, Kannur 344, Palakkad 306, Idukki 179, Kasaragod 159, Pathanamthitta 153, and Wayanad 105. Today, 105 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4699 people were infected through contact. The contact source of the 585 is not clear. Ernakulam 471, Thrissur 621, Kozhikode 554, Malappuram 489, Kollam 482, Alappuzha 444, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Kottayam 402, Kannur 238, Palakkad 183, Idukki 146, Kasaragod 157, Pathanamthitta 87 and Wayanad 92 were affected by the disease.

The test results of 6853 patients who were diagnosed with the disease were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 881, Kollam 578, Pathanamthitta 230, Alappuzha 471, Kottayam 623, Idukki 93, Ernakulam 845, Thrissur 834, Palakkad 172, Malappuram 906, Kozhikode 825, Wayanad 105, Kannur 138 and Kasaragod 152, these are the negative results today. With this, 81,823 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 4,02,477 people have so far been freed from Covid.