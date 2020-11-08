Expatriate Quarantine: Union Ministry issued several guidelines

New Delhi: Union Ministry has changed several quarantine guidelines for expats. The new Covid guideline of the Union Ministry of Health has been released with the suggestion that quarantine should not be needed if a person is Covid negative. The Union Ministry of Health has said that there is no need for quarantine anywhere in India if the expatriate submits a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. Quarantine was mandatory inside the home even if a negative report was produced as per the previous guidelines.

According to the previous guidelines, 96 hours before departure the expats should conduct a covid test. Travel without a negative certificate in case of an emergency such as pregnancy, family death, serious illness, travel with parents and children under ten. However, they must stay indoors for 14 days. Anyone who wants to travel in an emergency situation must provide information 72 hours in advance at www.newdelhiairport.in. Otherwise, information can also be submitted through the respective health counters as soon as it arrives.