Melania Trump looking forward to filing divorce soon after Donald Trump leaves the White House

US President incumbent Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is planning to end their 15-year “transactional marriage” and is “counting the minutes until divorce” when Donald leaves the White House after losing to Joe Biden in US election 2020. The reason why she is not leaving while Donald Trump is still in office is that if Melania “were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her,” alleged Omarosa Manigault Newman, former director of communications of the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Melania Trump is famously said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, with one friend saying: ‘She never expected him to win.’ She waited five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because the couple’s son Barron needed to finish school’. Despite rumours galore and frigid moments in public, Melania claims she has “a great relationship” with her husband. Donald Trump also asserts that they never argue.

