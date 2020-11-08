UAE relaxes Islamic laws on personal freedoms

The UAE government has made an important announcement. The UAE government has decided to relax the Islamic personal laws in the country. The legal reforms aim to “consolidate the UAE’s principles of tolerance”.

UAE has lifted a ban on unmarried couples living together and decriminalized alcohol, and criminalizing “honor killings.” Also, expats living in UAE will also be able to follow their home country’s laws on divorce and inheritance.

The reforms include decriminalization of alcohol consumption, sales and possession for those 21 and over in authorised areas. Earlier, individuals needed a liquor license to purchase, transport or have alcohol in their homes. The law will also apply to all Emirati citizens.

Another amendment allows for the legal cohabitation of unmarried couples. Until now, it was illegal for an unmarried couple to share a home in the UAE.

The UAE government has also decided to get rid of laws protecting ‘honour crimes’, where a male relative can get a lighter sentence for assaulting a female relative under the guise of ‘protecting honour’, and such incidents will be treated as as crimes, similar to any other assault.

There will be tougher punishments for men who subject women to harassment of any kind, which is thought to cover street harassment or stalking, The National reported.