COVID -19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases see a sudden fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3593 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 548, Kozhikode 479, Ernakulam 433, Thrissur 430, Alappuzha 353, Thiruvananthapuram 324, Kollam 236, Palakkad 225, Kottayam 203, Kannur 152, Kasaragod 75, Wayanad 50, Pathanamthitta 43 and Idukki 42 districts. 32,489 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 11.06. A total of 51,30,922 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.

Today, 61 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3070 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 409 is not clear. Malappuram 504, Kozhikode 441, Ernakulam 298, Thrissur 417, Alappuzha 345, Thiruvananthapuram 224, Kollam 230, Palakkad 133, Kottayam 203, Kannur 99, Kasaragod 66, Wayanad 48, Pathanamthitta 35 and Idukki 27 were affected by the disease. The test results of 5983 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. With this, 79,410 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 4,08,460 have so far been freed from Covid.