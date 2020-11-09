Fashion Gold Scam:- Kerala MLA arrested after several hours of questioning

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday condemned the arrest of its Kerala MLA M C Kamaruddin in a multi-crore financial fraud case, alleging it was politically motivated and an attempt to divert public attention from ‘controversies’ faced by the LDF government. A partner in the Congress-led UDF, it also ruled out seeking the resignation of the Manjeshwaram MLA, arrested on Saturday over alleged cheating of investors in his gold jewellery business and said the suffering loss in business was not unusual.

“The move by the police is extraordinary and unprecedented. The arrest is aimed at diverting the attention of people from controversies looming large over Marxist leaders and LDF Government, “IUML national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, PK Kunhalikutty told the reporters. He was apparently referring to the arrest of state CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru in a money laundering case linked to a drug racket and the gold smuggling case in Kerala, over which the opposition has been attacking the ruling combine.