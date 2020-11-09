Madame Tussauds wax museum re-dresses Trump’s figure in a golfing attire

After US President Donald Trump faced a defeat in the US Presidential Elections, Madame Tussauds London was quick to give the wax statue of the former president a makeover. Donald Trump’s wax statue was dressed in a blue suit. Madame Tussauds London has now given the statue a makeover, replacing the suit with golf attire. Donald Trump’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London is now wearing a mauve polo-t-shirt, golf trousers, and a red cap. The photo was shared by the official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds London with the caption, “His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favorite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe .”

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe ? @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

Twitter can’t keep calm after the makeover photo went viral. Many users pointed out that the former US president looks too thin in the statue. A user wrote, “They need to at about 50 pounds. Was there a wax shortage?” another user wrote, “You’ve been rather kind with the body dimensions. Would the volume of wax required to make this an accurate representation has made it prohibitively expensive?”