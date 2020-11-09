Police books human rights activist for spreading fake news

The police has booked a human rights activist for spreading fake news. The West Bengal police has booked Madhu Purnima Kishwar, Delhi-based academic and rights activist for sharing a fake news on social media.

Madhu Purnima Kishwar has shared a video of an Islamic rally in Bangladesh and claimed that it took place in Kolkata. The video shows thousands of Muslims taking part in a massive roadshow with a Bengali song playing in the background.

Bangladeshi flags can bee seen in the video also the song refer to Bangladesh . Kishwar tweeted the video on Sunday night with a caption, “In Kolkata”. The tweet was retweeted 2,681 times and drew 4,385 replies .

“#FakeNewsAlert A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated”, tweeted Kolkata police.