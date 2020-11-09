Soldier shoots 3 colleagues dead at military base

A soldier has shot and killed his three colleagues at a military base. The incident took place at the Baltimore airfield in the Russian city Voronezh.

As per reports, the dead include two officers and one contract soldier. The accused is identified as Anton Makarov, a contract soldier aged 20. The reason for the attack is yet not known.

Also Read: Security forces gunned down militant trying to infiltrate

“Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack. The command of the military unit, acting together with law enforcement agencies, is working to track down and detain the assailant,” Russia’s Western Military District said in a statement .