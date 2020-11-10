“Achieving your fitness goal is hard labour”; A daily wager’s pic makes gym enthusiasts rethink their fitness strategy.

Fitness enthusiasts spend a huge amount of money to go to the perfect gym and get access to the best trainers. However, it is impossible for a daily wage earner to spend that kind of money on working out since they don’t even earn that much as their monthly income. Despite that, their fitness is much more than any of us who go to the gym every day. Owing to the endless physical labor they do, daily wage workers have a strong body with extremely well-balanced core strength. This one worker whose pictures have gone viral is proof of the same.

Clicked by Satyaprakash Pandey and shared by Ashish Saggar on Facebook, the man in the pictures is a mason. Since it is obvious he does not go to the gym and yet has a body like this, it means that one’s fitness does not come from only being able to spend thousands of rupees on expensive gymnasiums, trainers, equipment, protein supplements, etc. The post by Saggar also mentions how a daily wage worker can manage with just eating dry roti, salt, garlic, chili, and onions fried in oil and yet have a physique like this. The point he was trying to make is that people go on special diets for the same while daily wage earners do without it.