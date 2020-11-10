COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases rises back to 6000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6010 people in Kerala today. Today, coronavirus was reported in Kozhikode 807, Thrissur 711, Malappuram 685, Alappuzha 641, Ernakulam 583, Thiruvananthapuram 567, Kollam 431, Kottayam 426, Palakkad 342, Kannur 301, Pathanamthitta 234, Wayanad 112, Idukki 89, and Kasaragod 81 districts. During the last 24 hours, 54,751 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.98. A total of 51,85,673 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.

Today, 100 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5188 people were infected through contact. The contact sources for 653 are not clear. Kozhikode 759, Thrissur 685, Malappuram 645, Alappuzha 628, Ernakulam 375, Thiruvananthapuram 436, Kollam 425, Kottayam 420, Palakkad 182, Kannur 220, Pathanamthitta 180, Wayanad 104, Idukki 57 and Kasaragod 72 were affected by the disease. There are currently 3,16,359 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,97,041 are under home / institutional quarantine and 19,318 in hospitals. A total of 2,039 people were admitted to the hospital today.