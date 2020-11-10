Ex-BJP MLC donates her gold worth 20 lakh to defense forces

Nashik: Nishigandha Mogal, the former MLC and politician from Maharashtra donate the most precious asset of her. At an estimate, she would be giving away jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh. And the occasion is no less auspicious for her personally; she is celebrating her 75th birthday. The money would go towards the welfare of war widows as well as retired personnel.

So touched was the Prime Minister by the kind gesture that he personally wrote to her a letter of appreciation. But Mogal remains humbly dismissive of her largesse. She told media, “I simply thought of doing my duty towards the brave men in uniform and decided to donate my gold ornaments for the welfare of the defence personnel. The PM writing to me was a big surprise!” Mogal, who served as a councillor for five years between 1996 and 2000 added, “All my life, I have nurtured the dream of doing something for the armed forces. A few months ago, I thought of using my ornaments for this. My family stood by my decision and I am happy about that,” Mogal said.