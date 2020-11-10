UAE signs new visa agreement; Visa free entry announced

UAE has singed a new visa agreement. The UAE government has signed the visa agreement with Peru. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in UAE.

As per the new agreement, UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and mission passports can now travel to the Republic of Peru without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. UAE citizens having a normal passport can now travel visa-free to Peru for stays of up to 90 days over a period of 180 days.

At present, the American country is giving a visa-free entry to citizens of some countries. The decision comes into effect on November 8, 2020.