COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5537 people in the state today. Thrissur 727, Kozhikode 696, Malappuram 617, Alappuzha 568, Ernakulam 489, Palakkad 434, Kollam 399, Thiruvananthapuram 386, Kannur 346, Kottayam 344, Idukki 185, Pathanamthitta 138, Kasaragod 108, and Wayanad 100 were the district wise case list today. 57,202 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.68. A total of 53,07,067 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.

Today, 140 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4683 people were infected through contact. The contact sources for 653 are not clear. 25 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. There are currently 3,15,583 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,96,773 are under home / institutional quarantine and 18,810 in hospitals. About 1993 people were admitted to the hospital today.