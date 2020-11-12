Georgia judge is scheduled to consider bond for father and son in Arbery slaying

The father and son charged in Ahmud Arbery slaying are requesting Georgia judge for a bond and to remove two charges in their indictment.

After chasing and shooting a young Black man running in their neighborhood, Gregory and Travis McMichael have been jailed since their arrests in May more than two months. Georgia law defines felony murder as a killing caused by the commission of an underlying felony. The minimum penalty is life in prison with a chance of parole. Defense attorneys requested the hearing to make prosecutors show whether they have probable cause to charge the men with murder.

After the shooting in February Greg McMichael told the police that he suspected Arbery of committing break-ins in the neighborhood. He said Arbery attacked his son before being shot. The bond was denied last month for a third man charged in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

In the court filling today, McMichael said that the judge should reject the indictment’s malice murder charge and a second charge that the McMichaels attempted to commit the crime of false imprisonment.