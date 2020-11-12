“Melania to divorce Donald Trump” : How Much Settlement Will She Earn ???

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump. According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, Melania is waiting for Trump “to concede defeat and leave the White House to end their 15-year-old marriage”. Naming their relationship a “transactional marriage”, as per the report noted that all was not well in between the Trumps.

If that happens, Melania might obtain a huge amount in divorce compensation. In December last year, divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at Manhattan-based Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, told Mrs. Trump could acquire about $50 million. Newman told Town & Country: “In this case, if she has $50 million, she can afford to buy something. But $50 million, while it’s definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she’s used to, she wouldn’t be able to replicate what she has now. He probably had a good insight into what kind of lifestyle they’d be living, so I would suppose the compensation would be fairly generous.

As per a report, this amount is said to be far more than what Trump’s first two wives Ivana and Marla Maples received. Ivana received $14 million, a manor in Connecticut, and an apartment in Trump Plaza as part of their divorce while Maples received a $2 million settlement.