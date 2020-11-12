Teen girl vanished in Malaysia jungle: Father heard a “muffled noise”

The body of Nora Quoirin, 15 year old with learning difficulties, was discovered unclothed last year after a massive hunt through the rainforest. The girl’s father says he heard a “muffled noise” before his daughter vanished.

Sebastien Quoirin told an inquest “the condition of the girl’s body also didn’t support the police theory that she ventured out of the family’s cottage on her own, walked and hid in the forest. He said he had visited the area where the girl found dead. He said “After three or four hours of heavy sleep, I was woken up in the early part of night by an outside noise which I believe came from a nearby chalet where they seemed to be having a party.” He also added “later, in the night, I heard a muffled noise. I cannot describe what noise it was, because I was in a semi-conscious state.”

As per police report, he was the first to discover his daughter’s disappearance at around 8am on August 4, 2019. “The bed where Nora was staying was empty. I looked around and tried to keep my composure. Then I called Meabh if she had seen Nora,” he said. Nora’s body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.