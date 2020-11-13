15 years of life in prison: Louisiana court released Tennessee man

41-year-old Joseph Webster got released from prison after spending 15 years of life there. Webster reunited with his family after a long time.

Two people were arrested as suspects in the murder case which Webster sentenced into life in prison, but only Webster was charged. In a statement, his attorney said to The Tennessean “Mr. Webster has always believed that this day would come, and he is beyond grateful to the many people who helped ensure it did.” He “He hopes his faith and persistence will inspire others in the future, but for now he’s just looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a home-cooked meal and starting over.”

According to the outlet Webster’s mother Marie Burns shouted “Lord have mercy. “I love you. I’m so glad to see you. Oh, it’s been so long, baby. Oh, it’s been so long.” She said she was trying not to cry because if she cried too much she might have a panic attack. When Webster came out of the doors after nearly 20 years, she collapsed and had to be carried across the street to sit in her car while she recovered.

In a statement, the district attorney said “Fortunately, wrongful convictions are rare, but they do occur and in cases like this where all of the evidence not only exonerates the person who was convicted, but points to somebody else specifically it’s very important to go back and make sure you are getting this right.”