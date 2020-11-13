After wedding dress looks nothing like what she ordered, Woman sends email to company…See what happened then…

A woman named Deux Aubrey took to Facebook to explain the ordeal. She had placed an order for a wedding dress online which came in two weeks back. When she saw it, she was fuming about how horrible it looked. Because of rage she typed a furious e-mail to the company, lambasting them for sending such a terrible dress.

The company named Milly Bridal sent a reply. It will surely tickle your funny bone. It said, “Did you check your mail, please? You put the dress on inside out. Please put it on the right way.”

Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company… Posted by Deux Aubrey on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The bride sounded apologetic. “Hoping other brides can read this and not panic or get upset when your dress arrives in the mail. Don’t act like it couldn’t be one of you. Live. Laugh. Love. Apologize,” she said. “Thank you for that laugh,” one user said. One of them was actually curious to see how the bride would look in an inside out dress.