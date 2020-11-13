Finance ministry seeks public suggestions for the Union Budget 2021-22. Know more details

Finance Ministry has sought ideas, suggestions, proposals for Annual Budget 2021-22 from the general public.

“Over the years, the Ministry of Finance has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with Industry/Commerce Associations, Trade Bodies, and Experts to seek ideas for the Annual Budget. Owing to the pandemic situation, the Ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format. It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly,” the ministry said in an official release.

It orders to make the Annual Budget 2021-22 consultations more “participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India”, the government has launched an online portal on the MyGov platform, which will go live on 15 November 2020 to receive ideas for the budget. The general public in their individual capacity needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22. The submissions will be further examined by the concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until 30 November 2020.