Human organ sale; Suspicion by Kerala film maker

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, an award-winning film maker suspects organ sale due to his cousin’s death last week. A police report was ordered into the investigation.

On November 7, the film maker’s father’s niece, Sandhya died in Thiruvananthapuram. She was in a treatment for Covid-19 and also discharged when tested negative. But 40-year-old Sandhya’s condition worsened after leaving the hospital. She was admitted in the hospital again and died.

In a social media post, Sasidharan said, “I become suspicious about her death after noticing some unnatural marks on her body and the reluctance of the police to properly note the marks despite the relatives raising suspicion.” After an enquiry, he came to know that, in 2018, Sandhya sold her liver for 10 lakh rupees for a patient at a private hospital in Kochi. As per recent report, based on the petition filed by Sasidharan, Loknath Behra, the state police chief ordered for a probe by the Trivandrum rural district police chief into the matter.

The investigation found that donors from weaker sections were suspected to be induced by middle men for selling organs.