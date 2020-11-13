North Carolina Flooding: Death toll rises

As per report on yesterday, the official said at least four people have died and 31 have been rescued after heavy rains overpowered Alexander County in the western Piedmont region of North Carolina.

An official said “floodwaters from a nearby river overtook recreational vehicles at a North Carolina campsite yesterday, killing three people and leaving two others missing, including a child.” Four people died, one person died in car accident where a bridge damaged near Vashti.

As per latest report, 3 bodies were recovered on the South Yadkin River after 7 to 10 inches of rain caused major flooding. Doug Gillespie, county director of public services said “Just massive amounts of flooding,” Gillespie said. “We’ve had approximately 50 roads across the county have been compromised. Four bridges have been washed away.” According to Gillespie, the floodwaters swept away the vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Reporters said that the heavy rain came from a combination of a cold front and moisture from Tropical Storm Eta.