“Brown girl, Brown girl what do you see…”; A bunch of students together recite a poem celebrating the victory of Kamala Harris

The election of Kamala Harris as the first female US Vice-President is a historic moment, undoubtedly. But the vice-president-elect also made history as a person of color changing the face of politics and inspiring young girls worldwide. Now, to celebrate her iconic feat, a poem titled ‘Brown girl, Brown girl’ is going viral.

Penned by Chicago-based poet Lesle? Honore?, the verse is a reflection on the new reality of girls of color across the US who see Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, as an inspiration for occupying the second-highest political office in the country. “Brown girl brown girl, What do you see; I see a Vice President, That looks like me; Brown girl brown girl, What do you do; I fought I hoped, I spoke what was true,” reads the poem.