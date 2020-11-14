DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWSFashionEntertainmentLife StyleSpecialFashion

Elegant and stunning Diwali outfit ideas of Bollywood actresses….

Nov 14, 2020, 07:18 pm IST

Bright and happy colours are always a huge part of the festive season in India. Diwali is one festival where every girl picks out a new ethnic outfit to look her happiest and glamorous best. Posing for pictures is also high on the rank during this time for the lights and bright colours are a whole vibe.

While the celebrations might not be as grand this year due to the pandemic, nobody said one can’t dress up and look their best at home in simple yet elegant pieces.

See the bollywood actress dress up their best:

  1. KRITI SANON

2. ALIA BHATT

3. KARISHMA KAPOOR

4. SARA ALI KHAN

5. KATRINA KAIF

6. MOUNI ROY

7. SONAKSHI SINHA

