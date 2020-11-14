State government issued new guidelines for international arrivals

State government has issued new guidelines for international arrivals. The Karnataka state government has issued the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, international travellers travelling to state can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. Also a self-declaration form on the online portal will be mandatory 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

These are the new guidelines:

1.The travellers will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine .

2.Travellers may seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report.

The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the online portal for consideration and should be produced in hard copy on arrival.

3.All passengers are advised to download Arogya Setu app, Quarantine watch app and Apthamitra App on their mobile devices.

4. On arrival, all the passengers at the points of entry at airport and seaport will be compulsorily screened for symptoms of COVID-19