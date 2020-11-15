Bihar Poll 2020: NDA elected the new legislature party leader: Will meet Governor soon

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and Janata Dal United (JDU) has elected its new leader of the legislature party in Bihar. JDU leader Nitish Kumar has been named as the new leader of legislature party. Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP has been named as the deputy chief minister. The NDA leaders will soon meet Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan to form the government.

The NDA meeting was held on Sunday to name the new Chief Minister of the state. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has presided the meeting.

The BJP has agreed to give the Chief Minister post to JDU leader Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar is becoming the Chief Minister for a consecutive fourth term.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance. Even though BJP emerged as the dominant partner in the NDA in Bihar, winning 74 seats to ally JD(U)’s 43.