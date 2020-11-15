COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases see a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 4581 cases in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 574, Malappuram 558, Alappuzha 496, Ernakulam 489, Thrissur 425, Palakkad 416, Kollam 341, Thiruvananthapuram 314, Kottayam 266, Kannur 203, Pathanamthitta 171, Idukki 165, Wayanad 101 and Kasaragod 62. During the last 24 hours, 46,126 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.93. Today, 85 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3920 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 527 is not clear.

The test results of 6684 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. So far 4,48,207 people have been freed from Covid. There are currently 3,22,296 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,04,463 are under home / institutional quarantine and 17,833 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 1963 people were admitted to the hospital today.