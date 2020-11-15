“Pringles” Chips Tube Is Now As Tall As A Real Person !!!

Pringles needs no foreword for snack lovers, particularly those who are excited about attempting different kinds of chips. Pringles maintains a special class among chips lovers. No matter how much you eat the stacked crips from its long tube, you’re still hungry for more. It is so addictive that you snack through a standard tube in just a few minutes.

And now, chips lovers can look ahead to an extended snacking time, with a giant new launch by the company. To honor 11 November, which the Japanese associate of the company has dubbed ‘Pringles Day’, the firm made a batch of cans that are 161cm long. According to Pringles, the length was determined as it matched the height of Fuwa-chan, the celebrity spokesperson for the potato chip giant in Japan. In a tweet, the company explained the accomplishment and proposed fans the chance to have one modeled on their height, too.

“So I made Fuwa-chan life-sized Pringles. On this occasion, 11 people will be given a life-sized Pringles by lottery. Way to participate: Impressions of eating the delicious and renewed Pringles. Tag [life-sized Pringles] + [my height]. Tweet!” read the tweets.

Sharing the potato chip wealth turned out to be really easy, too, since he could pass chips to coworkers in the office without even getting out of his seat. The giant Pringles cans were a limited-run for a giveaway promotion that’s already ended, but hopefully, they’ll be offered for sale someday.