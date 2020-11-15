Virus updates!!! ‘Unexpected’ rise of virus cases in Ireland

The Department of Health has announced 456 new cases of the corona virus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in Ireland to 67,526. Among the European countries, Ireland was the first to impose strict nationwide measures last month.

As per report, Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,978 and there are 254 corona virus patients in Irish hospital, with 32 patients requiring intensive care. Ireland’s chief Medical Officer Dr.Tony Holohan said, “We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk.”

He also added, “We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.” Currently there are 422 COVID patients in northern Irish hospitals, with 49 patients requiring intensive care. Among them, 39 require a ventilator.