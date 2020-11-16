Congress is preparing to fight 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: The Congress is all set to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. The move by the Congress comes after the Samajwadi Party withdrew from the alliance. Meanwhile, AICC secretary Priyanka Gandhi will lead the Congress’ election campaign. Congress can’t win a single seat in the recent by-elections. The only gain was to finish second in two seats.

Despite being in charge of the state, Priyanka did not come for a single campaign in the by-elections. Priyanka has not been to the party headquarters since December 2019. In February, Priyanka arrived in UP to protest against the citizenship amendment and to visit the family of the Hathras girl. Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that he would have no ally with any of the mainstream parties in the forthcoming assembly elections. Akhilesh said he would not form any electoral alliance with Mayawati’s BSP or the Congress.