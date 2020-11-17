‘Arrests, accusations, and COVID-19 fines after Trump march’. Know more!!!

Demonstrations over Donald Trump’s loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington, including a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.

As per report, 21 people were arrested, including one juvenile, for charges that included disorderly conduct, inciting violence and assault. Trump supporters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court Building, acroos from the Capitol, during the day.

Police said in a statement, “Four people, all but confirmed as District residents, were arrested on various charges related to a man being knocked unconscious by one person and then assaulted by others. Whether that incident was depicted in social media video was not clear.”

There is no proof of extensive fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, both Republican and Democratic election officials have said the election went well and international observers confirmed no serious irregularities.