COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed to 5792 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 776, Kollam 682, Thrissur 667, Kozhikode 644, Ernakulam 613, Kottayam 429, Thiruvananthapuram 391, Palakkad 380, Alappuzha 364, Kannur 335, Pathanamthitta 202, Idukki 116, Wayanad 97, and Kasaragod 96 districts. 56,157 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.31. A total of 55,54,265 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.

Today, 104 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4985 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 639 is not clear. There are currently 3,20,023 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,03,218 are under home / institutional quarantine and 16,805 in hospitals. A total of 1353 people were admitted to the hospital today. 27 deaths were confirmed today.