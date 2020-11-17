‘Creature’s decapitated head’ found in baby food; furious mum shares picture

Macala Large, 26, mum of one-year-old claims that she found a decapitated head of a creature in Asda baby food while feeding her son. After feeding almost the whole jar to Arthur, Macala noticed what was thought to be a bit of dried mushroom at the bottom of the container. She soon spotted it had ‘eyes’ – prompting her to fear that her child had eaten the rest of the grotesque ‘creature’.

Horrifying images show what appears to be an orange-brown head with two large, black, and bulbous eyes. The ‘furious’ shop assistant marched straight back to the Asda Norwich Superstore where she says staff said that as it’s ‘an animal or creature’ it would be immediately sent away for investigation. However, Macala claims the chain has failed to provide any answers in the two months since she reported the grim discovery on September 14, prompting her to now speak out. Macala shared her ordeal on Facebook where it amassed more than 1,000 comments, with speculation that the head could belong to a fish, frog, snake, newt, or even lizard.