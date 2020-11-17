Know how to be safe from diseases caused in dogs.

There are many dangerous diseases that our pets can also get ill due to any chronic disease, like human beings and might affect them intensely.

So, it’s better to know about the diseases and their symptoms so that you can protect your dogs from those chronic diseases. Such disease may be transmitted by airborne exposure or by shared foods on the same bowl. Heart worms are spread by mosquitoes and the common symptoms are lethargy, cough, respiratory problems, heart diseases and weight loss.

Even heart strokes can occur in dogs, especially in flat-faced breeds such as the bulldog or in giant breeds. Thus do not allow a dog to gulp large quantities of water. If a dog is panting excessively and then drinks a lot of water, large amounts of air may be swallowed along with the water.